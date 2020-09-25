Ayeza Khan's sister Hiba Khan makes showbiz entry

Ayeza Khan's sister Hiba Khan has reportedly stepped in the showbiz industry as she appeared with her elder sister during a new photoshoot.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as most of the celebrities have introduced their siblings to the entertainment industry. Hiba reportedly will soon be seen showing her acting skills in Pakistani dramas.

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan, who joined the showbiz industry in 2011, has delivered some remarkable performances on the television screen.

Over the years, she has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.



The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her new drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'