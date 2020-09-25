close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 25, 2020

Ayeza Khan's sister Hiba Khan makes showbiz entry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 25, 2020

Ayeza Khan's sister Hiba Khan has reportedly stepped in the  showbiz industry as  she   appeared with her   elder sister  during a   new photoshoot.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as most of the  celebrities have introduced their siblings to the entertainment industry.  Hiba reportedly will soon be seen showing her acting skills in Pakistani dramas. 

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan, who joined the showbiz industry in 2011, has delivered some remarkable performances on the television screen. 

Over the years, she has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her new drama  serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'

