David Beckham plans to sell organic honey through personal bee keep

David Beckham has reportedly been planning the release of his own personalized and organic honey brand after having a blast doing beekeeping amid COVID-19.

The English superstar has also been playing around with a couple of names for his possible business, from Seven Honey to D Bee and even GoldenBees.

According to sources close to The Sun, the former footballer is ‘hooked’ on the craft. “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown. But now David has become a bit obsessed. He has all the gear, and even built a hive.”

The insider went on to say, "He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life. But David is also very smart. He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after nowadays.”

Before concluding, the insider did stress heavily upon the fact that the star’s passion for beekeeping is raw and organic. “This isn’t about money, though - it truly is a passion project.”



