close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

"Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish actor who played Aliyar Bey wins award

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Fans are congratulating Turkish actor Cem Uçan for winning an award for his acting.

Taking to social media, the actor who played the role of 'Aliyar Bey' in the popular TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" shared a couple of pictures from the award ceremony.

   Although he did not share much details about the awards, a portrait in the background showed that his spectacular performance as Ertugrul's ally was also lauded at the event.

Pakistani fans also congratulated the actor for receiving what they said a 'well-deserved' award.



Latest News

More From Entertainment