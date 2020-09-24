Alec Baldwin backs Ellen DeGeneres: ‘You keep going. Don’t you stop’

Alec Baldwin recently gushed over TV show host Ellen DeGeneres, in a supporting and endearing fashion.

During his appearance on the new season of The Ellen Show, American actor Alec Baldwin gushed over the TV show host and dubbed her to be ‘the most funny and talented’ person ‘in all of show business.’

He was quoted saying, “Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, you are someone, I’ve followed your career from when you were doing standup and you were a solo performer.”

“I’ve watched the films you’ve done and I’ve watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business.”

Before concluding, he also pointed out that while “we all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.”

With a gracious and grateful spirit, Ellen also thanked Alec for his words during their conversation and even admitted that while there may be ‘some rapids’, she is ‘maneuvering the raft’ to the best of her ability.