Meghan Markle looks chic as she gives glimpse inside her and Harry's living room: Watch

Meghan Markle has stunned royal fans with her gorgeous look as she offered a glimpse of her and Prince Harry's new Santa Barbara mansion.



The Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse into her living room, adorned with candles and a massive book collection, during America's Got Talent.

The 39-year-old flaunted her grace during her chic appearance in a badge shirt, looking stunning while sitting in one of the plush and lavish lounges at her home in Montecito.

She was all smiles while sending her best wishes to contestant Archie Williams in the finale of show. It was surrounded by coffee table books including titles from celebrity photographers and industrial decor.

The mansion, known as 'The Chateau', reportedly made them neighbors with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan's latest appearance offered a sneak peek into the private life of the Duke and Duchess and the objects and personal treasures they hold dear including feminist titles and books on race.