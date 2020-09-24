Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings coach Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai

Former Australian batsman and coach of the Pakistan Super League team Karachi Kings Dean Jones passed away at the age of 59 in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest, said a statement.



"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," said Star India in a statement.

The Indian channel expressed "deep condolences" with his family and said it is standing "ready to support them in this difficult time".

The network, with whom Jones was working as a commentator for the ongoing Indian Premier League, said it is in touch with the Australian High Commission in India to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers," said Star India. It added that Jones was a "champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans".

The network said that Jones will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

Jones, who had joined the Kings this season, had earlier won the PSL twice with the Islamabad United including the inaugural edition of the league

