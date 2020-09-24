Emma Stone exchanges vows with Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary sparked rumours of a wedding after they were spotted wearing gold bands

Hollywood’s power couple Emma Stone and Dave McCary have officially tied the knot.

As reported by Page Six, a source confirmed that the 31-year-old Easy A actor exchanged vows with McCary, 35, after earlier postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple sparked rumours of a wedding after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands.

They had announced their engagement back in December 2019 through a selfie posted on Instagram where they showed off their engagement rings.

The two have reportedly been together since they first made headlines in October 2017. They had met back in 2016 when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live.