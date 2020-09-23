Sofia Richie's pal Jaden Smith spotted holding hands with model Sab Zada during a night out

Jaden Smith has sparked romance rumors as he was seen holding hands with model Sab Zada after saying he's not dating Sofia Richie.



The rapper, who recently denied dating rumors with Sofia Richie, was spotted with model Sab Zada on a romantic movie date night in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Sab Zada 21, Jaden, 22, were joined by friends outside of the cinema before walking off hand-in-hand after catching a late night flick.



The Will Smith's son previously denied romance rumours with Sofia Richie as saying that they are 'just homies'.

The rapper looked casual chic in black hoodie with ripped light blue jeans and a white pair of sneakers, while the model rocked a baggy denim jacket over a green top, black relaxed fit jeans and leather shoes.

Their appearance comes at an interesting time as just weeks ago he had sparked rumors of romance with Sofia Richie, as they took to the beach for Labor Day weekend.



Saba Zada is signed with LA Models as she has made her name by posting simple fashion modeling photos and is also a YouTuber.