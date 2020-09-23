close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Sofia Richie's pal Jaden Smith spotted holding hands with model Sab Zada during a night out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Jaden Smith has sparked romance rumors as he was seen  holding hands with model Sab Zada after saying he's not dating Sofia Richie.

The  rapper, who  recently denied dating rumors with Sofia Richie,   was spotted with model Sab Zada on a romantic movie date night in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Sab Zada 21, Jaden,  22,   were joined by friends outside of the cinema before walking off hand-in-hand after catching a late night flick.

The Will Smith's son previously denied romance rumours with  Sofia Richie as saying that they are 'just homies'. 

The rapper looked casual chic in  black hoodie with ripped light blue jeans and a white pair  of  sneakers,  while the model rocked a baggy denim jacket over a green top, black relaxed fit jeans and leather shoes.

Their appearance comes at an interesting time as just weeks ago he had sparked rumors of romance with Sofia Richie, as they took to the beach for Labor Day weekend.

Saba Zada is signed with LA Models as she has made her name by posting simple fashion modeling photos and is also a YouTuber.

Latest News

More From Entertainment