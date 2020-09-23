Priyanka Chopra teams up with Kate Winslet, Keanu Reeves for HBO series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra has signed on to yet another intriguing exciting project, alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
The Baywatch star has been included as a narrator for HBO’s upcoming series, A World of Calm.
She will be teaming up with a number of big names, including Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Cillian Murphy, Lucy Liu and Keanu Reeves.
The 10-episode series will premier on HBO Max on October 1.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Priyanka wrote: "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for series, "A World Of Calm." Coming Oct 1st."
The logline of the series reads: "A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world."