close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in steamy new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 22, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski  has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram, looking drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit.

The German model looked smashing in a skimpy black bikini which she teamed with an unbuttoned black top, as she shared the photo shoot on her social media platform on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The mother-of-one, who shares her son Emil with husband Roland, wore her brunette locks in a loose and natural style and opted for soft touches of make-up.

On Sunday, The German model  looked chic  as she rocked a black attire to flaunt her abs knitted crop top and printed jeans for the sizzling post.

Her latest posts comes after her roumourd boyfriend Brad joined his ex-wife Jennifer for a table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment