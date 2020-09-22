Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in steamy new pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram, looking drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit.
The German model looked smashing in a skimpy black bikini which she teamed with an unbuttoned black top, as she shared the photo shoot on her social media platform on Tuesday.
The mother-of-one, who shares her son Emil with husband Roland, wore her brunette locks in a loose and natural style and opted for soft touches of make-up.
On Sunday, The German model looked chic as she rocked a black attire to flaunt her abs knitted crop top and printed jeans for the sizzling post.
Her latest posts comes after her roumourd boyfriend Brad joined his ex-wife Jennifer for a table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.