Sofia Richie stuns her ex Scott Disick with a dazzling photo

Sofia Richie stuns her ex Scott Disick with dazzling photo

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie left her former boyfriend Scott Disick stunned with her latest dazzling picture and the latter started flirting with her.



Scott, who is reportedly planning his baby number four with ex Kourteny Kardashian, had officially called it quits with Sofia recently.

Sofia on Tuesday turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of herself. The adorable picture also caught the attention of his ex Scott Disick, who dropped a flirtatious comment on it.

He wrote under her post, "Shanah tovah umetukah". Scott’s good sentiment was the Hebrew meaning for "A Good and Sweet Year".

The former lovebirds called it quits in May 2020. Sofia reportedly pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off.

Since his split with Sofia, Disick has been spending more time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and his three children. He reportedly also wants baby number four with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.