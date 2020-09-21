'Elf sequel will not happen because of tension between Will Ferrell and James Caan'

The sequel of 2002 film Elf will not happen because of tension between star Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau,actor James Caan revealed.

The 80-year-old had played the father of Ferrell's character Buddy Hobbs the film.

Speaking at an interview, he said he and the cast were both excited and prepared to make a sequel, but it never came to be due to friction between Favreau and Ferrell, 53.

He said, 'We were gonna do it and I thought, "Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do."

The Godfather actor continued, "The director and Will didn't get along very well. So, Will wanted to do it, he didn't want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things."