Zendaya ‘still on cloud nine’ after making history at Emmys

US actress and singer Zendaya, who made history on Sunday, celebrated becoming the youngest ever lead actress to win best actress award at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards 2020.



The 24-year-old turned to Instagram on Monday and posted on her Instagram story that she was ‘still on cloud nine’ after making history at the Emmys.

The Euphoria star wrote, “Still on cloud nine”

She further wrote, “so grateful, still speechless, to all my friends and family who texted/tweeted/challed etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I’ve wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then….gonna go to sleep and made sure this isn’t a dream.”

The former Disney channel star also changed her profile picture on Instagram to feature a video still from the moment she discovered her win at home with her nearest and dearest.

The Spider-Man star, 24, became the youngest woman to bag an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal as Rue in Euphoria on HBO.