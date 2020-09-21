close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Gigi Hadid's father anxiously awaits the arrival of her and Zayn Malik's baby

Mon, Sep 21, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first child is keeping not just their fans, but also all family members on their toes. 

After the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid expressed her anticipation about her grandchild’s arrival, her father, Mohamed Hadid too is unable to contain his excitement.

Turning to Instagram, the real estate tycoon announced that he was flying out to see his daughter as she gets closer to giving birth.

“Looking out for .. soon inshallah waiting Patiently #baby @gigihadid (Jido) ( grand pa ) In english. is here and waiting to meet you ... so excited [sic],” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Earlier, his now-deleted post had stirred confusion after he posted a letter penned for his grandchild leading many into believing the model has perhaps already given birth.

