Zendaya opens up about her emotional and historic Emmy win

Zendaya became the youngest woman to bag an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress

American actor Zendaya’s historic win at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 has left the internet going into raptures.

The Spider-Man star, 24, became the youngest woman to bag an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal as Rue in Euphoria on HBO.

Despite a tough competition from A-listes like Jennifer Aniston, who had Gold Derby gurus betting on her for a win, the former Disney star came out victorious.

During her virtual backstage interview, Zendaya said: “It means so much to me.”

“Every single woman in that category I obviously admire immensely,” she said as her family stood by her side during the virtual ceremony.

“Just to be mentioned in the category at all was something — and just to have them support me really filled my heart. I don’t usually cry. I got through it without letting it take over completely. It was obviously a very emotional moment and I still can’t believe it myself — it’s pretty crazy,” she went on to say.

The actor sent out love and positive vibes in the midst of these trying times: “I’m just grateful for moments like this — where we can have joy and wrap our arms around loved ones and tell each other we love each other. It’s moments like this we have to hold on to and cherish.”