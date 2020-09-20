Priyanka Chopra creates Oscar buzz by landing amongst top contenders for 2021

Priyanka Chopra seems to have her eyes set on an Oscar win for her film The White Tiger.

According to expert predictions, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star has landed herself in Variety’s ‘Top-Tier Award Contenders’ list for Best Supporting Role in the Academy Awards 2021, creating major Oscar buzz for the star for the very first time.

Joining Priyanka are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Meryl Streep, Han Yen-ri, Natasha Lyonne and Mare Winningham.

While the Netflix film starring Priyanka has yet to even announce a release date, expectations for the film are skyrocketing.

The film is an adaption of the novel with the same name, by Aravind Adiga, and star Rajkummar Rao alongside Priyanka.