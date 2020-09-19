Justin Bieber's 'Holy' tops Spotify chart

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justin Bieber on Saturday took to his social media to share the response his new collaborative song "Holy" has received.
The Canadian singer teamed up with Chance The Rapper for his new single.
According to a chart shared by Justin Bieber, his song 'Holy' was trending number one on Spotify, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion trailing behind on number two.