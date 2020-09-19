close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2020

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' tops Spotify chart

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 19, 2020

Justin Bieber   on Saturday took to his social media to share the response his new collaborative song "Holy" has received.

The Canadian singer teamed up with Chance The Rapper for his new single.

According to a chart shared by Justin Bieber, his song 'Holy' was trending number one on Spotify, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion trailing behind on number two.


