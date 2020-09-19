close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
September 19, 2020

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic thanks fans as her thriller 'Ramo' receives massive applause

Sat, Sep 19, 2020
'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic thanks fans as her thriller 'Ramo' receives massive applause

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has thanked her fans for their overwhelming response to the second season of her crime drama series Ramo.

The much-anticipated thriller Ramo's new season hit TV screens with a bang on Friday.

Esra, who rose to fame with her stunning performance as Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and extended gratitude to the fans with heart emoticons.

The actress shared the poster of Ramo on her Instagram story and thanked fans in Turkish language.

She wrote with heart emoticons, “Tesekkur ederiz”.

Earlier before the premiere of the drama, Esra turned to photo-video sharing app and posted her dazzling photo with caption, “Last 1 hour #RAMO”.

