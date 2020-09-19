Sunny Leone reacts after Kangana Ranaut drags her amid Urmila Matondkar fiasco

Kangana Ranaut has ruffled a lot of feathers after exposing Bollywood's age-old links with the drug mafia.



The actress was even embroiled in a war of words with Urmila Matondkar and atrributed a highly derogatory name with her.

Kangana clarified her statement saying she did not mean to cause offense, and that the Hindi film industry had warmly welcomed Sunny Leone, a former adult star.

Reacting to Kangana's comments, Sunny posted a rather cryptic post on Friday.

Uploading a picture of herself, she wrote, "Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”

She took a direct jab at Kangana in her second post wherein she said, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

Since then, the starlet's post has been ‘liked’ over 400000 times. “Accurate!” one person wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, Kangana justified her comments regarding Urmila in statement recently.



“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory," she had said naming Sunny.

