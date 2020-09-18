Tatiana Maslany to play Marvel's She-Hulk

She-Hulk was the last character Stan Lee co-created in 2018 before his death.

Now Marvel has signed Tatiana Maslany for the role of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+TV series.

The Orphan Black star will play the superhero in the series based on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters.

Jennifer begins to turn into the She-Hulk after she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce.



Jennifer is able to keep control of her emotions and maintains most of her personality after she ‘hulks out’.

Mark Ruffalo - who plays Hulk - took to Twitter to welcome Maslany, who herself is yet to respond to the news of her starring in the series.

Retweeting an article sharing the announcement, the Marvel actor wrote, "Welcome to the family, cuz!"