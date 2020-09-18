close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 18, 2020

Fact-check: Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is not dead

Fri, Sep 18, 2020

Rumours regarding Peter Dinklage's death recently left his fans worried.

The actor  rose to international fame for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the iconic HBO series "Game of Thrones".

Fans of the actor were left worried recently when rumors started swirling that the actor is dead.

 The rumour, however, was short-lived and got rejected by people close to the actor.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Dinklage had revealed in 2018 that he takes great pleasure in staging his own death.

“It’s always fun,” Dinklage said.

