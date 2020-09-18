Kylie Jenner slays in sleeveless black bodysuit as she appears at her favorite Mexican spot

Reality star Kylie Jenner left onlookers awestruck as she appeared in chic outfit for a lunch at Calabasas favorite Sagebrush Cantina on Wednesday.



'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty showed off her curvaceous figure in a clinging sleeveless black bodysuit as she left her favourite Mexican restaurant.



The 23-year-old star completed the gorgeous look with a pair of leather heels as she hopped into her black Rolls Royce.



The make-up mogul appeared to be a princess as she accessorized with gold Bottega Veneta chainlink earrings, a gold watch, and a small alligator leather black bag.

She may be a self-made near-billionaire but Kylie Jenner still has a soft spot for her regular neighborhood spots.

Kylie made sure to take all other precautions as she wore a black face mask during her outing.

