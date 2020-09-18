Kylie Jenner slays in sleeveless black bodysuit as she appears at her favorite Mexican spot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Kylie Jenner left onlookers awestruck as she appeared in chic outfit for a lunch at Calabasas favorite Sagebrush Cantina on Wednesday.
'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty showed off her curvaceous figure in a clinging sleeveless black bodysuit as she left her favourite Mexican restaurant.
The 23-year-old star completed the gorgeous look with a pair of leather heels as she hopped into her black Rolls Royce.
The make-up mogul appeared to be a princess as she accessorized with gold Bottega Veneta chainlink earrings, a gold watch, and a small alligator leather black bag.
She may be a self-made near-billionaire but Kylie Jenner still has a soft spot for her regular neighborhood spots.
Kylie made sure to take all other precautions as she wore a black face mask during her outing.