Ishaan Khatter defends racist song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi:' If anything, it’s flattering

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been in the eye of storm after a highly derogatory song attacking Beyonce was released from their upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

Deemed as racially offensive, the track Beyonce Sharma Jayegi fell into a pit of controversy upon release.

Reacting to the same, Ishaan Khatter, came forth revealing that people perceived the lyrics of the song 'out of context.'

The actor added that he has not penned the lyrics of the songs personally, but the makers Vishal-Shekhar, do not 'have a racist bone in their body.'

“The word ‘gori’ has been taken out of context, as I understand it,” Ishaan said in an interview.

He added, “I have asked a lot of questions to people from rural areas, who’ve clarified that gori has been used in multiple songs, for ages, as just referencing a girl. Like you’d say launda or chhora, you also say gori, and that is the context in which it was used.”

“It was never meant to be about the complexion, let alone race. As for Beyonce, for this tapori character, his biggest reference for somebody beautiful, and stylish and iconic is Beyonce. If anything, it’s flattering. That’s why he goes so far as even to compare this girl he’s trying to woo to Beyonce, because he’s trying to flatter her," Ishaan added.

The actor went on to acknowlege that he is happy to see conversations about ‘colourism and racism’ saying that 'these are important things to discuss’.

But, he added, it’s also important to take things in context.

After immense backlash, the title of the song was first changed to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi.

Its recent alteration makes the track Duniya Sharma Jayegi.