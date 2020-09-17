close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Mehwish Hayat looks chic in latest photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday left her fans drooling over her brand new picture.

Taking to social media, the actress shared her photo with a poetic caption that read, "Waqt milaa to socheinge.."

The Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge actress sported a pair of denim with a white shirt, wearing her hair in a bun and complementing her look with sunglasses.


