Mehwish Hayat looks chic in latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mehwish Hayat on Thursday left her fans drooling over her brand new picture.
Taking to social media, the actress shared her photo with a poetic caption that read, "Waqt milaa to socheinge.."
The Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge actress sported a pair of denim with a white shirt, wearing her hair in a bun and complementing her look with sunglasses.