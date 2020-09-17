Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm

Kanye West has reportedly been blocked from Twitter after sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

The 43-year-old rapper is no stranger to hitting headlines with his social media antics, but reached a new level of controversy when he shared a video on Wednesday.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker reportedly did so as part of an ongoing dispute over his bid to purchase back his masters from music company executives so the rapper can officially own his recordings.

Kanye's move didn't go down too well with officials at Twitter, who took action and banned the star from using the site for 12 hours after he posted the video.

According to actor Rick Fox, West has been blocked from using the social media site for 12 hours. Fox tweeted: "My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours."

American rapper Kanye West has left fans completely dumbstruck once again with his move.

Music producer Finneas, brother of Billie-Eilish, responded to the tweet, saying: "this is so sad man".