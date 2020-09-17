Prince Charles fought the Queen to give Diana a funeral that ‘truly honoured her’

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles had been at loggerheads for the first in their lives right after the death of Princess Diana.

According to a royal biography, the monarch and her son had hit out at each other and argued over how to handle the death of the Princess of Wales.

Howard Hodgson wrote in his 2007-released book, Charles—The man who will be King, that “for the first time ever war broke out between Charles and the Queen.”

“The Prince revolted against the Queen’s will in the raw emotion that he felt at the Princess’ death, his different reactions to those of his mother to it and what was needed in order to present the Royal Family in the best possible light given the spotlight that this tragedy would throw them under,” he said.

“It soon became obvious that St James’ Palace and Buckingham Palace were in complete and utter disagreement with each other over what action should be taken and what respect accorded the Princess of Wales,” he said further.

Charles had wished to visit Diana in the hospital before she was pronounced dead and had even wanted for her to be presented as a stately figure following her demise. However, the Queen was highly hesitant to follow his requests.

Hodgson explained how Charles would have gone through regardless of his mother’s permission.

After being challenged by her private secretary Robert Janvrin, the Queen eventually allowed Charles to see Diana’s body.

"What would you rather ma'am -- that she came back in a Harrods van?"

Another friction sparked after Charles found out his ex-wife was being taken to the Fulham mortuary to the official funeral from the airport.

“Nobody asked me. Diana is going to the Royal Chapel at St James’ Palace. Sort it. I don’t care who has made the decision, she is going to the Royal Chapel,” Charles had said.

“The funeral she got — the cortege, the pageantry, Westminster Abbey and a semi-start occasion watched by millions around the world — was the doing of Prince Charles,” Hodgson said.