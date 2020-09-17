Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be satirized in a British TV show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the latest celebrities to be targeted by British TV show Spitting Image.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be caricatured on the show, as revealed by royal expert Roya Nikkhah.

Talking ITV’s Lorraine, the expert said that the show is set to return with over a hundred puppets that include not just the Sussex pair but also Prince Charles and Camilla with a new look.

“Spitting Image is back and they're going to have puppets of the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Prince Andrew,” said Nikkhah.

"The Royal Family are always very careful about not committing to whether they watch programmes like The Crown or Spitting Image. I know that William and Harry have actually watched The Crown,” she said.

"I suspect they probably will be tuning in just to see what they say,” she said, adding: “The puppets are absolutely brilliant."