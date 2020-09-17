Jennifer Aniston becomes a front-runner for the Emmys race

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's role on Friends may have a lot to do with the success and fame she is enjoying today, but the actor proven over the course of the past decades that she can play a number of versatile characters.

While it took the 51-year-old quite a lot of time to get her character of Rachel Green from the series off her back and be hailed as more than just a lightweight actor, she is now finally getting the recognition she deserves.

The Murder Mystery star has been named as the front-runner at the upcoming Emmy Awards as Gold Derby gurus predict her triumph at the award night. She is also a top contender in the Best Actress category and is expected to bag the accolade.

Founder of Gold Derby, Tom O’Neill, in conversation with The Post, reminded the public to not “underestimate” Aniston.

“Don’t underestimate Aniston just because many prognosticators pick Laura Linney or Olivia Colman to win. Don’t forget that Aniston won the SAG Award earlier this year and that has virtually the same voting system as the Emmys — only actors voting for actors.”

“Aniston is having a triumphant career comeback that’s especially alluring to TV industry insiders. She portrays a reigning TV celebrity struggling to survive a crumbling, cruel world around her — the threat of younger, rising stars and her shock to discover the awful secrets and betrayals of the old regime,” O’Neill added.