Jennifer Aniston almost made a $22m mistake after 'Friends' season nine

Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame with her acting and dashing life style in 'Friends', once nearly made a multi-million dollar mistake as she was considering to walk away from the hit sitcom.

As per reports, Aniston was making about $40,000 an episode during the first season of 'Friends'. The Ross and Rachel's relationship gave a huge bounce to Aniston and Schwimmer to be paid more by season two.

From there the cast banded together and won equal pay, the salaries went up each year: season four- $85,000, season five- $100,00, season six- $125,000, season seven and eight- $750,000.



After eight successful seasons, the cast received offers from other filmmakers and they started to work on several projects during the season nine and felt it was time to end the hit show. However, they bargained for higher salaries again and were able to negotiate a $1 million per episode salary. The show continued for seasons nine and its final tenth season.

At the same, 'Freinds' queen Jennifer Aniston considered walking away . If she has done so, she would have lost out on $22 million. Aniston felt the show should end after season nine at its peak as they were still popular and had excellent ratings.

When it came on Netflix, it gained even a more significant following by younger generations. Friends is no longer streaming on streaming giant, but you can now find it on HBO Max.