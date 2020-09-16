Kangana Ranaut comes with all guns blazing against haters as she warns of being ‘lethal’

Kangana Ranaut had waged a cold war on the Uddhav Thackeray government

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is not stopping any time soon as the star came with all guns blazing against all those who have been attacking her.

The Queen actor turned to Twitter and posted an old photo of herself and issues a warning to her critics about not ‘pushing’ women to an extent that they become ‘lethal.’

“A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well,” she said.

The actor had waged a cold war on the Uddhav Thackeray government which has been heating up since her visit to Mumbai during which her office was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over structural violations.