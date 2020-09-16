close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 16, 2020

Inside Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty’s escapist retreats

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020
Sarah Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput used to have parties with Rhea Chakraborty quite often

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has been ensnared in controversy ever since her name came afloat in the ongoing drugs case in the industry.

It was revealed by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse manager, Raees, that the two Kedarnath stars used to have parties with Rhea Chakraborty quite often.

As per India Today, these claims were also matched by boatman Jagdish Das who said in his statement given to Narcotics Control Bureau that Sara, Sushant, Rhea, Shraddha Kapoor and other stars from the industry used to have parties at the deceased star’s Lonavala farmhouse quite often which were also attended by suspected drug peddler Zaid Vilatra.

He further noted how during their island parties ganja and liquor were commonly used. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz