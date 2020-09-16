Kangana Ranaut seeks compensation of Rs2 crore after ‘illegal demolition’

Kangana Ranaut is seeking the compensation after BMC partially demolished her office

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has demanded a compensation of Rs2 crore after she made amendments to her petition before the Bombay High Court.

The Queen actor is seeking the compensation after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her office in Mumbai over ‘illegal demolition’.

She alleged that the damage was done due her to statements against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as the body has been getting misused by the state.

Ranaut sought Rs2 crore in her amended petition following her Mumbai visit during which she was provided Y-plus category security which landed her in hot water amongst other celebrities.