Sarwat Gilani faces backlash over 'cringe-worthy' video ahead of motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani has been slammed after she uploaded a controversial clip ahead of attending the motorway incident protest held on Tuesday.

The video in question showcases Gilani and Frieha Altaf making a distasteful joke about the protest held in Karachi - organised by the media fraternity - a day earlier.

Netizens have since then come forth slamming Gilani over the insensitive clip.

Responding to the censure, Gilani issued an apology, stating she made an 'honest mistake.'

"My apologies, it was an honest mistake. Making numerous cards and helping organizers with setting up a protest can get very mind boggling. Since a lot of celebrities were busy with work on the first protest’s date we decided to get out a day when most of us were available," the actress tweeted.



