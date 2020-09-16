close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 16, 2020

Sarwat Gilani faces backlash over 'cringe-worthy' video ahead of motorway incident protest

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020
Sarwat Gilani faces backlash over 'cringe-worthy' video ahead of motorway incident protest 

Sarwat Gilani has been slammed after she uploaded a controversial clip ahead of attending the   motorway incident protest held on Tuesday.

The video in question showcases Gilani and Frieha Altaf making a distasteful joke about the protest held in Karachi - organised by the media fraternity - a day earlier.

Netizens have since then come forth slamming Gilani over the insensitive clip.

Responding to the censure, Gilani issued an apology, stating she made an 'honest mistake.'

"My apologies, it was an honest mistake. Making numerous cards and helping organizers with setting up a protest can get very mind boggling. Since a lot of celebrities were busy with work on the first protest’s date we decided to get out a day when most of us were available," the actress tweeted.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz