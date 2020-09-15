J.K. Rowling's career is over, claim fans after her 'transphobic' new novel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
J.K. Rowling after sparking chaos earlier has wreaked havoc on social media once again after the release of her new book which has been labelled 'transphobic'.
The once-revered Harry Potter writer has irked her fans with the release of her book, titled Troubled Blood.
Following her controversial comments of transgender women, her freshly-released book encircles a cross-dressing serial killer.
The writer was berated on social media as users were out for blood, trending the hashtag #RIPJKRowling on Twitter.
One user commented: “In memory of jk rowling. she ain’t dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway.”
“#RIPJKRowling she [ain’t] dead but her career is,” a second user remarked.
The hashtag certainly left a lot of people bemused who thought the writer had actually died, after which Twitter had to issue a clarification about Rowling still being alive.