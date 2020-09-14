Ellen DeGeneres slammed for urging Britney Spears to steal from a mall

Ellen DeGeneres’s past behaviour is getting highlighted by social media users yet again.



Critics of the comedian are digging up old interviews from the Ellen DeGeneres Show that signal even the slightest bit of problematic conduct, to call her out.

The talk show host’s interview with Britney Spears is the latest to be circulating the internet as the two could be seen strolling through a mall during a segment.

“One of the best things about hosting this show is that I get to bring joy and laughter to the world. But the second best thing is that it makes me very, very rich,” said Ellen before rolling the clips from the mall.

“I wanted to take advantage of the celebrity lifestyle with one of my famous friends, so I called up Britney spears, and I took her to the Westfield Fashion Square Mall,” she said.

“I told her we could do whatever we wanted because we are famous. Here’s what happened,” she added.

The segment kicks off with the singer being asked to park the car illegally by the host: “I believe that you are a huge celebrity. Just run the stop sign. Who cares. Just park right there. You need to take advantage of your celebrity status,” said DeGeneres.

Though said as a mere quip, her statement was bashed online for the underlying message it presented.

They walk into the mall and kick a punching bag with DeGeneres explaining how celebrities need to ‘take their anger out.’

As they enter a shop, Spears tries on a jacket after which DeGeneres asks the sales rep: “So, this will be a 100% discount because she’s a celebrity?”

The person replies, saying: “That’ll work.”

As the two walk out, the alarms start blaring in the background but DeGeneres urges the singer to not stop walking.

Spears later spots a bag that she likes and DeGeneres responds saying: “Take it. You can have it. She’s a celebrity, it’s OK.”

While Spears frets over stealing the bag, DeGeneres continues to convince her that being a celebrity gives her a free pass to take whatever she likes.