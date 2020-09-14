close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya records statement in domestic abuse case

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya has now recorded her statement in Budhana police station

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddqiui’s social repute has crumbled to the ground after his wife accused him of domestic abuse.

The actor’s estranged wife, Aaliya has now recorded her statement in Budhana police station on her complaint against him as well as his four family members.

SHO Kushalpal Singh revealed, as per Hindustan Times, that she had filed the complaint on July 27 at Mumbai police station which was forwarded to Budhana police station as the locality where the incident she was alleging had occurred fell in the jurisdiction of that police station.

In her statement, Aaliya recounted how a family member was allegedly molested by Siddiqui’s brother, Minhajuddin in 2012.

She further claimed that while she had earlier informed her in-laws of what happened, she was silenced and asked to resolve the matter within the famiy.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz