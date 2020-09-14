Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai with ‘heavy heart’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has left Mumbai with a ‘heavy heart’ a day after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Rajbhavan.



Taking to Twitter, the Jhansi Ki Rani actress, who arrived in the city on September 9 amid the controversy, announced to leave her Mumbai residence after being terrorised all these days.

She tweeted, “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me.”

She has headed to her home in Manali.

Kangana arrived in the city after the news that her Pali Hill residence had been partially demolished by BMC on grounds of structural violations after she was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena government.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Kangana held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh and explained her point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to her.