Queen Elizabeth’s health fears surge after misleading hashtag spreads panic online

Queen Elizabeth II sparked health concerns amongst royal fans and admirers after a misleading hashtag on Twitter came afloat.

A war amongst social media users soon began as many started noticing the hashtag #QueenIsDead and slammed those trending the disrespectful and vile attack on the monarch.

One user commented: "How disgusting people can be? Don't you have even a bit of decency to play with this so lightly? This really makes me sick. I wish her well, and her family too."

"Sick of seeing misleading hashtags. This is 100 percent fake news, for someone who uses Twitter for news and gossip, this is getting beyond a joke, the joke is even in massively bad taste to Twitter, can you stop these hashtags? Especially fake news like this,” said another user.

"This is sick man, first Jeremy Clarkson now the Queen, some people on Twitter need to get a life,” added a third.

This wasn’t the first time Her Majesty’s health had become a topic of discourse on the internet as the same hashtag surged to the top in July as well over a song by The Smiths titled, The Queen is Dead.