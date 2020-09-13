Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' co-star had a huge crush on her

Jennifer Aniston has been a household name for decades because of her charming personality and outstanding performance in her hit sitcom 'Friends'.



Jennifer, who portrayed 'Rachel Green', became so popular that fans started copying her haircut, and fans were so impressed with her performance that they started calling her 'Rachel'.

Several stars fell in love with her, including one of her co-stars, Cole Sprouse, who essayed the role of Ben - the son of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

Cole could not even stop himself of being attracted by Aniston's stylish personality. He recently admitted that he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston while he filmed Friends from 2000 to 2002.

In two interviews, the actor confessed that he was so smitten with Aniston that he would forget his lines.



"I remember being infatuated with Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the series," He said.

He continued, "I remember as a kid being quite intimidated ‘cause it was, at the point that I had stepped on, it was a really well-oiled machine and it was a bunch of older actors, and I was the youngest actor there."

The show first aired in 1994 and ran for ten seasons. It didn’t take long for the comedy to become a huge success, and it was one of NBC’s top-rated sitcoms.



'Friends' is about six twenty-something-year-old friends, three women, and three men, trying to figure out life while living in New York City. Each character has their quirks.

Chandler (Matthew Perry) is the funny one, Ross (David Schwimmer) the nerd, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) the stud, Monica (Courtney Cox), the neat freak, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) the free-spirited one, and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) the fashionista.

The show still has a considerable following, and fans can relate to the characters in some way.