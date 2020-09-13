Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump with emotional note

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently announced she was expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli, on Sunday flaunted her baby bump for the first time.



The Sultan actress, who is in Dubai for IPL, shared sweet photo of her from the beach with an emotional caption.

Mom-to-be Anushka wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

In the adorable photo, Anushka can be seen touching her growing baby bump.



Commenting on the post, Virat Kohli dropped a lovable comment saying “My whole world in one frame.”

Earlier, the celebrity couple had announced in August that they were expecting their first baby.

Anushka had shared a PDA-filled adorable picture with hubby and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

