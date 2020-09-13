close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2020

Prince Andrew banned from future events as royal family cuts him out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 13, 2020

Being one of the most disgraced royals in the British history, Prince Andrew has been given a cold shoulder by the rest of the family members.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of York is getting snubbed by the royal family on all major events, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebration.

Organizers of the events have been asked to avoid using pictures of him in an upcoming photo exhibition as well.

A source revealed to the outlet, "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.”

"It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years,” said the insider.

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family,” added the source.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew has been under fire over his links with late convicted sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein.

Latest News

More From Entertainment