Kajol shares heartfelt post for son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

Bollywood actress Kajol extended love and penned down sweet birthday wishes for her son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday.



Kajol, who is currently with daughter in Singapore, turned to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of the son jumping into a swimming pool and wrote, “Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say.”

She also quoted the son and wrote, “I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan”



The Indian actress got married to co-star Ajay Devgn in February 1999 and they have two children 17 years old daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn