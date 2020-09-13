Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s first movie pitch is about Black Lives Matter movement

Meghan Markle’s first movie idea following the contentious Netflix deal has been brought to light.

According to a report by The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex has pitched a film idea about the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Cullors.

As per the report, the duchess was “hugely inspired” by Cullors which is why she presented the concept to the streaming giant.

A source told the outlet: “Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

If the film gets a go-ahead, it will be part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Cullors, 36, began the global movement in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi.

The news has come following Prince Harry’s reported claims made to his friends about following the path of Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.