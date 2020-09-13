Covid-19 positive Malaika Arora seems eager for vaccine

Indian actress Malaika Arora, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week and all her work came to standstill, seems to be eager for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a story and wrote with a sticker of a smiling cartoon face, “Koi vaccine nikal do bhai warna jawani nikal jaayegi (Someone please launch a Covid-19 vaccine soon else young age will go to waste.)"

Last week, Arora confirmed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, however, saying she was feeling 'fine'.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also tested positive for Covid-19 and he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.

