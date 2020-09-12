Sona Mohapatra’s guide to ‘smashing the patriarchy’

Sona Mohapatra came up with ten points on how to smash the patriarchy

Indian singer Sona Mohapatra is known to not shy away from voicing out her opinion and calling out injustices.

The singer has come forth to extend support to actor Rhea Chakraborty after her arrest in the drugs case while she has also been named the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She came up with ten points on how to smash the patriarchy.

"Let's do this the right way dear #Bollywood and #India cus the rest is mostly hot air. 1) Pay your top actresses the same as your top actors 2) Write enough worthy roles 3) Film them `solo songs` to make them larger than life? (No, item numbers don`t count). #SmashThePatriarchy,” she wrote.

"4 Speak up (at least once?) about ur superstar of ages; a poster boy of toxic masculinity, a bully, serial abuser of women`s rights. Instead directors, producers, writers scramble to create more virtue signalling films for him? Actresses bend backwards to in them. #SmashThePatriarchy."

"5 Don`t assume a female DOP cannot shoot a big budget film cus she`s not `strong` enough?! Some of the best films in the west are shot by women! My fav; Ellen Kuras. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. #SmashThePatriarchy," she shared.

"6 Worry and do something about the horrendous statistics of only 8/9 songs out of the 100 released by you having a female singer in #Bollywood. The solo female songs always reprise versions, never to be promoted. The duets having us in chorus only? #SmashThePatriarchy #India."

"7) Be ashamed of the systemic-institutional sexism, misogyny and lopsided power structure in the industry where NOT ONE lead actress or actor spoke up about the inconvenient truths in the #MeToo movement. Almost everyone looked the other way. #SmashThePatriarchy #Bollywood & #India."

"8) Trust women directors (not just the ones from the film families) with bigger production budgets. They are less likely to blow it up on wasteful ego-driven choices2. Financing a woman driven project is difficult as hell. Kudos to producer @AnushkaSharma for backing women directors.”

"9) Also stop casting 50 plus Male `heroes` in romantic angles with women half their age... the list is endless really #Bollywood. #SmashThePatriarchy #India.”

"10) Cast older actresses for older women`s roles at least? Also, why should lead actresses be pushed to retirement and oblivion in their mid 30`s while men carry on endlessly,” she concluded.