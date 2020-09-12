Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares engaged in a heated argument in public

Hollywood star Zac Efron recently wreaked havoc on the internet after word got out about his relationship with Vanessa Valladares.

However, only days after he reportedly started seeing his new ladylove, reports reveal how the pair is already facing some tensions in their relationship.

As per Daily Mail, the love birds were spotted engaged in a heated argument about their future together while sitting in a restaurant.

“They were first talking about how they enjoyed their trip to Thredbo. Zac then mentioned having to travel back to America eventually for work commitments, although he wasn't sure when he would have to go back,” the source told the publication.

“It sounded like there was a little bit of stress and tension between them over the fact that his girlfriend may not be able to go with him due to the strict border rules,” they added.

“They mentioned that once Zac leaves he won't be allowed back into Australia because he's not a citizen, but his girlfriend also isn't allowed to travel to America so they'd effectively be separated until Covid-19 restrictions are eased.”

“They also seemed to be a little bit worried by the number of Covid cases in America compared to Australia,” added the insider.

Efron’s relationship with the Australian waitress and model was confirmed earlier this month when the two were spotted holdings hands together.