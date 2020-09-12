Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski ‘falling in love’ despite him not wanting to live with her

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski have been in a relationship since the past nine months.

And it looks like the couple's ship is sailing quite steadily as they are reportedly falling in love and getting closer with each passing day.

As per Us Weekly, the lovebirds are spending some quality time in Los Angeles as they let their relationship tread organically.

According to the report, the model isn’t "running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops" as they are in a "go-with-the-flow-situation."

The outlet further cited their source as saying: "That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

The Fight Club also has another bizarre rule set for his relationships as he "has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day."

That being said, the insider also highlighted: “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other."