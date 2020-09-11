Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lay out strict rules for all future engagements down the line

With popularity growing and their branding set in stone, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come out with a list of non-negotiable requirements that all public events and invites must adhere to before approaching the couple.

The deal in question was curated alongside the New York-based Harry Walker Agency and outlines a list of rigid requirements that detail protocols for speaking engagements.

People magazine acquired the ‘Virtual Event Request Form’ in question and noted that it includes numerous clauses. From a full list of all known audience members, to an advanced written notice of payouts, all of which are said to be around USD 1 million.

The form also requires for all moderators to be cleared beforehand according to The Telegraph. Details of any and all sponsors, including, “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship” must also be provided in advance, prior to the invitation being sent out.

The leading daily also notes that, “The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker.” In light of the pandemic and connectivity issues, the couple also requires for all information to be given regarding how they will be seen on screen. “What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on screen prior to and during their presentation?”