close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Zoom calls often interrupted by their own darling

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who remain in touch with their patronages and charities with Zoom calls, are unexpectedly joined by their beloved son.

 Prince Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie has reportedly been popping up during their video calls,  according to a royal reporter Omid Scobie.

"I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos." 'Finding Freedom' author and royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed on a recent episode of his podcast.

Back in May, the Sussexes shared a rare glimpse of their son for his first birthday. Meghan read the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" in a video for Save the Children UK's Instagram. Even in that brief reading, one can tell Archie has a flair for the on-camera theatrics.

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

They also wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy 94th birthday over Zoom, according to a report. Archie, at one point, turned to his father Harry and repeatedly cooed, "da da, dada."

Archie has reportedly been loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives, according to a media outlet.

If the one-year-old ever has to do virtual learning, we're thinking he'll take to it quite naturally.

Latest News

More From Entertainment