Thu Sep 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2020

Gigi Hadid leaves fans wanting more with Calvin Klein, Kith collaboration photoshoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 10, 2020

 Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Pakistani-origin British singer Zayn Malik. 

The supermodel on Thursday took the internet by storm after she shared pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a couple of pre-pregnancy photos after she modeled for Calvin Klein and Kith collaboration.

More than two million people liked the picture within two hours after Gigi posted it on Instagram.


