Gigi Hadid leaves fans wanting more with Calvin Klein, Kith collaboration photoshoot

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Pakistani-origin British singer Zayn Malik.
The supermodel on Thursday took the internet by storm after she shared pictures from her latest photoshoot.
Taking to Instagram, the model shared a couple of pre-pregnancy photos after she modeled for Calvin Klein and Kith collaboration.
More than two million people liked the picture within two hours after Gigi posted it on Instagram.